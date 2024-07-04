Ambassador to Iraq: Iran's ties with KRG are deep-rooted, growing

On Thursday evening, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, in a meeting with Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Region Democratic Party, wrote on his X account that security and trade are two pillars that lay the foundation for regional development and are the main priority in the relations between the two sides.

The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party at the head of a high-level delegation has traveled to Baghdad after six years with the aim of improving relations between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government.

