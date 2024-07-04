New Delhi hosts conference to commemorate Iranian Martyrs of Service

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, head of the Indian Ulema Council, addressed the audience at the event, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the greatest defender of the oppressed people of Palestine against the Israeli regime and global arrogance.

The Maulana added that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were among the sincere and honest defenders of the oppressed people of Palestine.

President Raisi and FM Amirabdollahian were martyred in a copter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

Considering Iran as the axis of the unity of the Islamic world, some Indian speakers praised the role of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in promoting the unity of the Islamic world in the face of the enemies and referred to Martyr Raisi and his companions as the example of sincere efforts for the victory and prosperity of the Islamic Ummah and the freedom-seeking people of the world.

Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, also appreciated the government and people of India for commemorating the Iranian martyrs of service.

Abdolhossein Kalantari, Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, mentioned the principles such as not oppressing and not accepting oppression as well as being a supporter of the oppressed and an enemy of the oppressors are the main strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

