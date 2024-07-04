Mokhber, Putin hold talks in Astana

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Thursday, Mokhber met and held talks with the Russian president.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

The 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held in Astana on July 3rd and 4th.

Addressing the 24th leadership summit, Mokhber has proposed the setting up a network of joint free zones within the SCO and suggested economic agreements such as preferential and free trade deals between members of this Eurasian organization.

3266**4399