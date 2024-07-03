Iran's CBI governor departs for St. Petersburg

Mohammad Reza Farzin left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia, in order to participate in the Russian financial conference and conduct bilateral negotiations with his counterpart in the monetary and banking field.
Tehran, IRNA - In order to develop monetary and banking relations, the Governor General of the Central Bank of Iran went to St. Petersburg, Russia.
