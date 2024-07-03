Jul 3, 2024, 7:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85528409
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's CBI governor departs for St. Petersburg

Jul 3, 2024, 7:37 PM
News ID: 85528409
Iran's CBI governor departs for St. Petersburg

Tehran, IRNA - In order to develop monetary and banking relations, the Governor General of the Central Bank of Iran went to St. Petersburg, Russia.

Mohammad Reza Farzin left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia, in order to participate in the Russian financial conference and conduct bilateral negotiations with his counterpart in the monetary and banking field.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .