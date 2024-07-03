Iran‌ to attend SCO summit for first time as official member

In order to participate in the 24th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Mokhber is traveling to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, at the head of a high-level political and economic delegation.

During this trip, in addition to participating and speaking at the 24th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Mokhber will also have bilateral meetings with some of the leaders of the member countries of this organization.

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, will host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 3-4. The member countries of the Shanghai Organization have 43% of the world's population, 25% of the gross product, 20% of the exports, 20% of the world's imports and about 23% of the world economy.

Since the last decade, the Islamic Republic of Iran submitted a request for official membership in the group of 8 members of this organization (China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan), which with the beginning of the 13th government and the change in Iran's foreign policy approach, this request was accepted at the first appearance of Ayatollah Raisi at the Shanghai summit in September 2021 in Tajikistan.

After going through the legal processes within the organization, finally in July 2023 and at the 23rd summit of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization hosted by India, which was held virtually, Iran officially joined the main members of this organization.

