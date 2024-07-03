Supreme Leader stresses significance of high turnout in Iran’s presidential runoff

On the occasion of the upcoming Iranian presidential runoff election, Ayatollah Khamenei delivered remarks on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the voter turnout in the first round of the elections was lower than expected and contrary to predictions, highlighting that politicians and sociologists are currently investigating the reasons for this discrepancy.

The Supreme Leader stated that assuming those who did not participate in voting in the first round of the presidential election are against the Islamic Republic is an entirely incorrect interpretation.

While some individuals may not favor certain officials or the Islamic system itself, as they express their opinions openly, it is erroneous to believe that all non-voters share this sentiment, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

He emphasized that those who are fond of Islam, the Islamic Republic, and the country’s advancement should demonstrate their support by participating in the elections.

The people are the pillar of the Islamic Republic in achieving its goals, he stated, asserting that a high voter turnout is crucial for the Islamic Republic to fulfill its aims.

Iran’s presidential election is destined for a runoff, after the results on June 28 showed no candidate had garnered over 50% of the votes.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, the two candidates with the highest number of votes, will face off in a showdown on July 5.

3266*2050