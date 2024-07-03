Iran Judiciary to pursue individuals involved in harassment of voters abroad

Deputy of the International Affairs of the Judiciary Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday that a criminal case will be filed for any Iranian or non-Iranian individual who insulted, threatened, and beat Iranian nationals with the aim of preventing them from voting in the elections.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned incidents of harassment and threats directed against Iranian voters abroad.

In a message posted on social media, Kanaani said the use of threat and vulgar language against Iranian voters living abroad by opponents of the Islamic Republic exposed the depth of their “misery and depravity.”

The comments came a day after Iran lodged a formal protest with the British government over attempts by some anti-Iran elements outside polling stations to disrupt the vote.

