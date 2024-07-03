Gaza fighters inflict damage on Zionist army

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, a Palestinian resistance group in the Gaza Strip, announced on Wednesday that they had targeted a gathering of Zionist military forces in the Al-Salam area east of Rafah, which is located in the southern Gaza Strip, with rockets.

Also, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine announced on Wednesday that they had shot down a Caterpillar D9 bulldozer of the Zionist regime's army at the al-Halal Market in the city of Rafah with RPGs.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, declared in a statement that two Merkava tanks were targeted in the western camp in the Tal al-Sultan area, west of the Rafah city, with Al-Yassin 105 rockets.

The Zionist regime’s army also announced the injury of 24 military personnel in the past 24 hours.

The regime’s army also announced on Tuesday that 44 troops had been wounded on Sunday and Monday, 14 of whom were wounded in the clashes in the Gaza Strip. Sources in the Zionist regime also reported on Tuesday that two forces were killed on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime's army said the number of wounded troops had passed 4,000 since the onset of the Gaza war, and that more than 2,000 of whom were wounded since the ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Several media and analysts believe that the real number of casualties of the Israeli regime is much higher due to the censorship of war news by the authorities in Tel Aviv.

