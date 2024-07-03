At least 20 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensives on Gaza

According to Palestinian media, 14 people were martyred during the bombardment of a residential house on Abu Arif Street, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime also bombarded Palestinian citizens who tried to return to Shejaiya, as a result of which four people were martyred and 17 others injured.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, two Palestinian citizens were also martyred in an attack on a building in al-Wadiyeh Tower.

At least 37,877 people, including more than 15,000 children, have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war. More than 86,969 people have also been injured while over 10,000 are still missing.

