Iran sanctions US authorities over human rights violations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that the new sanctions are imposed in accordance with the 2017 Iranian Law of “Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region”.

According to Article 5 of the Law, the following US individuals are being sanctioned for their involvement in violations of human rights by suppressing peaceful protests of university students and professors in the United States who were supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.

The embargoed individuals are as follows:

William Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety of Georgia,

Eddie Grier, Commanding Officer over Field Operations of Georgia,

Linda J. Stump-Kurnick, Chief of the University of Florida Police Department,

Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia,

Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief, Metropolitan Police Department,

Karl Jacobson, Chief of New Haven Police Department,

Shane Streepy, Assistant Chief of the University of Texas Police Department (UTPD),

Michael Cox, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department,

Scott Dunning, Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief,

Michael Thompson, Arizona State University Police Chief,

John Brockie, Chief of Police at CAL State Long Beach Police Department.

Pursuant to Articles 6, 7 and 8 of the sixth Section of the Law, the above-mentioned people will be subject to sanctions stipulated in the Law which include the blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, the obstruction of assets within the jurisdiction of Iran as well as the prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic.

All relevant national organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take necessary measures for the effective implementation of the mentioned sanctions.

