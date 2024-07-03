Tehran, Islamabad hold conference on academic-cultural dialogue

The conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University on July 2-3 in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Delegations from six Iranian universities took part in the event.

As many as 20 participants from major universities in Pakistan also attended the international conference.

The two-day conference aimed to further bolster Pakistan-Iran academic, research, and cultural relations and promote the relations between the neighboring countries.

The attendees exchanged views on the importance of scientific communication between Iran and Pakistan's academic and cultural centers.

