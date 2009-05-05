Fair Book Int'l Tehran for arrive publishers Chinese # 06/05/2009 Agency News Republic Islamic press and publishers Chinese 15 of group A -- IRNA 6, May Beijing, ongoing the in part take to capital Iranian the in arrived officials .Fair Book International Tehran 22nd Aqajari Javad Mohammad attach#233;, cultural Iran's this, Announcing Cultural Iran's by invited been has group the that IRNA told .Institute Exhibitions noted he countries, two the between cooperation cultural to Referring Chinese in part take publishers Iranian of number a year each that .fairs book Young and Children of Development Intellectual for Institute The Cultural Iran's and House Publishing Al-Hoda ,(IIDCYA) Adults Fair Book International Chinese in participated Institute Exhibitions .years recent in public general the for opened Fair Book International Tehran 22nd The .16 May on end will and 6 May on (Ground Prayer Grand) Mosalla in from publishers foreign 1,700 and publishers 1,982 Iranian of total A .event the in part taking are countries 78 8072**2322