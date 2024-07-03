Gaza ceasefire only way to calm Lebanon borders: Hezbollah official

"If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion," Hezbollah's deputy leader said in an interview with the Associated Press news agency in Beirut, quoted by Al Jazeera on Tuesday night.

Qassem also touched on recent Israeli rhetoric and threat against Lebanon and said the Zionist regime has been unable to make a decision to start an all-out war with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah official warned that Israel should not expect that this conflict will be limited even if it wants to carry out limited operations in Lebanon.

Since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa storm operation by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip against the occupying forces, Hezbollah also started a large-scale operation against Israeli targets in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah's operation with modern weapons and anti-armor and precision weapons has caused chaos among the occupiers, the Zionist media calling that Hezbollah has turned into a war of attrition most settlers fled from the north of occupied Palestine amid fear of Hezbollah retaliatory strikes.

