Yemeni delegation meets Russian president’s special envoy

According to IRNA, citing the TASS news agency, the Russian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that the two sides also exchanged views on the problems of comprehensive settlement of the nine-year-long military-political crisis in Yemen.

"Special attention was focused on the development of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as the current escalation in the Red Sea. In this context, they strongly condemned the United States and United Kingdom’s ongoing strikes on Yemen in bypassing the United Nations Charter," the ministry said.

In this context, they [Mikhail Bogdanov and Ansarullah delegation] strongly condemned the continuous American and British attacks on Yemen and called for the need to work to stop the aggression against Palestine and the Yemeni people.

The Russian Foreign Ministry continued: They emphasized the importance of developing international efforts in order to create conditions for a comprehensive internal dialogue in Yemen with the mediation of the United Nations.

The Yemeni delegation stressed that the Red Sea operations do not represent a threat to international navigation or target anyone, but they are operations linked to supporting the Palestinian people.

The Yemeni army has targeted dozens o Israeli ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni armed forces have pledged to continue their anti-Israeli operations as long as the Zionist regime keeps spilling the blood of Palestinians and lays siege on Gaza.

They have also intensified their attacks on American and British vessels since the US and UK launched their aggression against Yemen under the pretext of a UN Security Council resolution that only allowed measures to safeguard maritime trade and not to attack ant country.

4399