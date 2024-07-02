Putin to meet with Iran's interim president at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana

In this press conference, Ushakov told reporters that the Russian president will meet and talk with the acting president of Iran on Thursday (July 4) in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Putin's assistant in foreign policy continued his statement by saying that "we will look for opportunities to establish more bilateral contacts between Moscow and Tehran on the sidelines of the Astana meeting, adding that Putin and Mokhber will meet on Thursday after the meeting of the SCO members.

Ushakov, continuing his statements in this press conference, noted that other contacts and interactions between Moscow and Tehran are being conducted or are under consideration.

According to RIA-Novosti news agency, the meeting of the heads of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held on Wednesday and Thursday (July 3 and 4) in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

2050