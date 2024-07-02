Envoys of Italy, Kazakhstan submit credentials to Iran’s acting president

Addressing the Italian envoy on Tuesday, Mokhber lauded bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic and Italy.

He called for the necessity of a collective measure by countries throughout the world to counter the crimes of the Zionists in the killing of innocent and defenseless Palestinians in Gaza.

Iran expects Italy, a country with a rich and ancient civilization and culture, to take effective measures to stop the crimes of the regime despite the supportive actions of certain countries for the criminal Zionist regime.

For her part, Paola Amadei said that Italy is looking for common solutions with different countries, including Iran, in a current world which is fraught with risks.

INSTC plays key role in Iran-Kazakhstan cooperation

While receiving the letter of credence from Kazakhstan's ambassador, Mokhber said that the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) plays an effective role in the cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to Tehran, Ontalap Onalbayev, said that the activation of the private sectors of the two countries could be effective for the realization of mutual capacities.

The newly appointed envoys of South Korea, Italy, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Finland, Australia, China, Hungary, and Spain presented their credentials to Mokhber.

