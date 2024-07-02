Iran hosts Palestinians on anniv. of US downing airliner over Persian Gulf

Families of the victims of war in Gaza have been invited to the ceremony which is scheduled for today at the Iranian capital’s Palestine Square, according to the Monday meeting of the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Tehran.

When the US Navy fired missiles at Iran's passenger plane on July 3, 1988, all 290 people on board were killed.

A member of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, Mohsen Mahmoudi, described the ceremony as an opportunity to express solidarity with and support Palestine.

In the past nine months, nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza during the war in the enclave that started in October 2023.

Since then, the Iranian officials have over and over again extended support for the Palestinians, condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, and urged the international community to compel the regime to cease its aggression.

