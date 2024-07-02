Jul 2, 2024, 10:53 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85526665
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iran hosts Palestinians on anniv. of US downing airliner over Persian Gulf

Jul 2, 2024, 10:53 AM
News ID: 85526665
Iran hosts Palestinians on anniv. of US downing airliner over Persian Gulf

Tehran, IRNA – A ceremony is slated with the participation of the Palestinians in the Iranian capital of Tehran on July 3 to mark the 35th anniversary of the US downing of Iran’s civilian aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz.

Families of the victims of war in Gaza have been invited to the ceremony which is scheduled for today at the Iranian capital’s Palestine Square, according to the Monday meeting of the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Tehran.

When the US Navy fired missiles at Iran's passenger plane on July 3, 1988, all 290 people on board were killed.

A member of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, Mohsen Mahmoudi, described the ceremony as an opportunity to express solidarity with and support Palestine.

In the past nine months, nearly 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza during the war in the enclave that started in October 2023.

Since then, the Iranian officials have over and over again extended support for the Palestinians, condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, and urged the international community to compel the regime to cease its aggression.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .