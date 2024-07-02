Israel does not dare to fire a bullet towards Yemen: Analyst

Will the missiles and drones of the Resistance Axis target American bases in Europe, especially Cyprus? Rai al-Youm quoted Atwan as asking.

What is the reason for declaring full alert on these bases? What does this declaration of readiness have to do with the devastating Yemeni Toufan missile?

When the high-ranking US military command puts all the country's military bases across Europe on full alert and prevents its soldiers from leaving in military uniform, it means that it has received reliable information about the imminent operation of an attack on these bases, he added.

American sources who revealed this to CNN did not specify the nature of the threat and its source, whether it was from Europe or outside, he noted.

The three possible parties are: First, the Middle East and especially the Axis of Resistance, its supporters directly and indirectly.

Second, ISIS elements that have launched attacks in Europe, especially France and the UK, but these attacks did not target Americans for obvious reasons and targeted civilians.

Third, the groups affiliated with Russia, for example Wagner, that are moving upon the Russian intelligence service order, especially on the eve of the next phase of the war in Ukraine, during which the American bases in the European continent will be the focus of Western attacks deep into Russia no matter with conventional or unconventional weapons, especially since these bases have been the launcher of US' nuclear missile, Atwan said.

The US' direct participation in Israel's genocidal war for 9 months in the West Bank and Gaza Strip has created an unprecedented hatred against the US in the Arab and Islamic world, he said.

This hatred is likely to lead to attacks against American goals and interests in the Middle East and its bases in Europe - similar to what happened in the 1970s and 1980s by Palestinian organizations.

