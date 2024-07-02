Russian FM to chair UNSC debate on Middle East

According to Tass News Agency, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement states: Three major events are planned during the term of Russia's presidency at the UN Security Council. These include two open debates, including on multilateral cooperation in establishing a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.

“The debate on July 16 will be chaired by Sergei Lavrov and is envisaged as a continuation of the discussions held under the Russian Federation’s Presidency in April 2023. It will focus on the parameters of a just world order, as well as the possible role of the United Nations in its establishment and maintenance”, Russia’s permanent representative at the UN, Vassily Nebenzia said in a statement.

The third week will also see two other major events, including an open debate on the Middle East on 17 July, which will feature Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, as a briefer, he noted.

“Obviously, the situation in Palestine will remain in the spotlight,” he said, noting that the Council will start off the month with a briefing and consultations on the humanitarian situation in Gaza on July 2.

The statement posted on the UN official site continued: A debate on 19 July, on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, will focus on the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “These three organizations are doing a lot of useful work in Eurasia; however, it is not always well covered at the UN.”.

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and has the right to veto took over presidency of the Council on July 1, 2024.

