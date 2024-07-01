Iran condemns harassment of Iranian voters abroad

In a message posted on social media on Monday, Kanaani said the use of threat and vulgar language against Iranian voters living abroad by opponents of the Islamic Republic exposed the depth of their "misery and depravity."

The official, however, hailed the presence of Iranian expatriates at polling stations as a manifestation of national solidarity of Iranians inside and outside the country.

Kanaani further criticized the Western governments for allowing the rights of Iranian nationals to be violated in such a manner.

The comments came a day after Iran lodged a formal protest with the British government over attempts by some anti-Iran elements outside polling stations to disrupt the vote.

