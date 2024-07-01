West uses int’l mechanisms to pave way for Israeli crimes: Iran Acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on the sidelines of the National Day of Combating Chemical and Biological Weapons on Monday, noting that Western states defend any dictator who is in line with their interests, but stage a coup against a popular government in another country, wage wars in independent countries, and impose sanctions on nations.

The usage of chemical weapons against the Iranian nation is one of the disgraceful records for Western states, he said, adding that today, the situation in Gaza is similar, because weapons of mass destruction, which are being used there, are condemned since they lead to the massacre of human-beings.

Today, the Western states are the main culprit of the crimes against humanity, so the independent and freedom-seeking countries should not allow the West to misuse international mechanisms in order to justify their atrocities, he said.

Those who provided the then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons during the Iran-Iraq war, are now imposing cruel sanctions on Iran and do not allow the import of medicines for chemical patients, the acting FM added.

Canada as a violator of the rights of the Iranian nation also announced its alliance with terrorists a few days ago, he mentioned.

