Iranian women climb Turkiye’s Mount Ararat

The Iranian female climbers reached the summit on Sunday at their first international climbing.

The independent team consisted of 14 women from different Iranian provinces.

They traveled to Turkiye on June 25 to climb the peak in the neighboring country.

Mount Ararat in Turkiye reaches an elevation of 5,137 meters (16,945 feet).

The names of Iran’s female climbers are as follows:

Zahra Shiralizadeh from Alborz Province, Tayyebeh Heydari from Hamedan Province, Roya Pourshirazi and Marziyeh Sa’edi from Razavi Khorasan Province, Fatemeh Davoudvandi from the capital Tehran, Faranak Mohammadlou from West Azerbaijan Province, Nastaran Taqaddosi from Zanjan Province, Mahshid Almasi from Kordestan Province, Elham Shahsavari from Kerman Province, Zeynab Beyranvand from Lorestan Province, Sanaz Sha’bankhah from Gilan Province, Zahra Azadian from Yazd Province, and Saghar Farnia from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

Soosan Daneshvar, Eqbal Aflaki, Javad Norouzi, Habib Molla and Ebrahim Farajipour were among the executive team.

