Iran second FlightCheck aircraft starts operation

Reza Nakhjavani noted that the aircraft has started its operation after completing the legal flight registration procedures in the International Civil Aviation Organization.

According to the official, the FlightCheck aircraft is scheduled to inspect a flight area of 700,000 square kilometers in the south of the Islamic Republic.

The strategic aircraft will inspect operations related to radar and visual systems as well as navigation assistance of airports and flight routes in the Islamic country, he added.

Referring to the advantages of the new FlightCheck aircraft for the aviation industry of the country, Nakhjavani argued that the improvement of the safety, speed, and accuracy of flight checks is considered as the added value of the new aircraft.

The official went on to say that after the crash of the only FlightCheck plane of Iran’s aviation industry in 2014, the country had to depend on FlightCheck aircraft and experts from other countries, but these operations have been carried out by relying on the knowledge of domestic experts by using the King Air 350i aircraft since 2017.

