Researchers make tubular sponge to save coral reefs in south Iran

The indigenous tubular sponge system, inspired by living organisms, not only helps protect the marine ecosystem but also reduces the cost of dredging, IRNA quoted Massoumeh Hashempour on Sunday as saying.

Hashempour, a postdoctoral researcher at Amirkabir University of Technology, explained that the research team focused on controlling and improving sediment and pollutant transport. They also evaluated the effects of their inspired concept on flow hydrodynamics, as detailed in an article authored by Hashempour.





Approximately 19 million people live within a 30 km radius of coastal reefs in the Persian Gulf, an area rich in oil and gas resources, she said adding that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for domestic and foreign shipping trade, lies nearby and that implementing this project would contribute significantly to preserving the sea environment in the region.

She also said that coral reefs cover over 14,000 square meters in the Middle East. Unfortunately, 65% of the coral reefs in the region are endangered, with more than 20% in critical condition.

Regarding the dangers, she said that potential threats include the expansion of settlements near beaches, construction activities, wastewater discharge, and pollution caused by oil tankers.

Hashempour’s research project was supervised by Morteza Kolahdoozan, a member of the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Amirkabir University of Technology.

