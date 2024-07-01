Jul 1, 2024, 11:33 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85525718
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Researchers make tubular sponge to save coral reefs in south Iran

Jul 1, 2024, 11:33 AM
News ID: 85525718
Researchers make tubular sponge to save coral reefs in south Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A team of researchers from Iran’s Amirkabir University of Technology has designed and created a tubular sponge to prevent sedimentation in the sea environment and preserve coral reefs in the Persian Gulf.

The indigenous tubular sponge system, inspired by living organisms, not only helps protect the marine ecosystem but also reduces the cost of dredging, IRNA quoted Massoumeh Hashempour on Sunday as saying. 

Hashempour, a postdoctoral researcher at Amirkabir University of Technology, explained that the research team focused on controlling and improving sediment and pollutant transport. They also evaluated the effects of their inspired concept on flow hydrodynamics, as detailed in an article authored by Hashempour.


Researchers make tubular sponge to save coral reefs in south Iran

Approximately 19 million people live within a 30 km radius of coastal reefs in the Persian Gulf, an area rich in oil and gas resources, she said adding that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for domestic and foreign shipping trade, lies nearby and that implementing this project would contribute significantly to preserving the sea environment in the region.

She also said that coral reefs cover over 14,000 square meters in the Middle East. Unfortunately, 65% of the coral reefs in the region are endangered, with more than 20% in critical condition.

Regarding the dangers, she said that potential threats include the expansion of settlements near beaches, construction activities, wastewater discharge, and pollution caused by oil tankers.

Hashempour’s research project was supervised by Morteza Kolahdoozan, a member of the Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Amirkabir University of Technology.

1483**9417

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .