Yemeni army unveils new marine drone boat

"Yemen's Armed Forces published footage of the Navy's new marine drone boat, which targeted the Transworld Navigator vessel for its violation of the ban on ships headed to "Israel". The footage revealed the drone boats' specifications", Al Mayadeen wrote on its X platform on Sunday.

According to IRNA, citing al-Masirah, this remote controlled boat was built inside Yemen and has a very high destructive power, with a weight ranging between 1,000 and 1,500 kg.

The report says the boat has a speed of 45 km per hour and is able to perform missions in all weather conditions.

“We warn all the ships that operate against the Yemeni directives are the main target of this Shahpad”, the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized in a statement.

Last week, the US military confirmed that Transworld Navigator, a 178,000dwt bulk carrier which was transiting the Bab al-Mandeb strait was targeted fourth time.

On Saturday, the American newspaper National Interest also admitted in a report the capability of the Yemeni missile to his US ships. “Yemen's Ansarullah proved at the end of 2023 that they can defeat the entire American navy with the missiles they possess”.

The same report added that the high cost of aircraft carriers makes them tempting targets, and destroying or seriously damaging them will cost the Americans billions of dollars.

In the continuation, National Interest emphasized that the era of the powerful aircraft carriers of the US Navy has ended despite being equipped with hypersonic missiles.

Over the past several months, the Yemeni army has targeted dozens of Israeli ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in support of the resistance of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army says it remains committed until the Israeli regime stops its attacks on Gaza. Recently, the army has also intensified attacks on American and British vessels and warships in retaliation for their aggression against Yemen.

