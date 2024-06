Sha’banpour, a member of the Iranian national tennis team, beat her rival from Turkmenistan 6-2 and 6-3 in the tournament held on June 24-29 in the city of Shymkent.

Also in the girls’ section, Iran’s Ayleen Mohammadian stood in the third place by defeating her rival from the host country 2-1.

In the boys’ section, Iranian tennis player Ramteen Rafeie finished runner-up against his Kazakh competitor.

