Turkiye importing Iranian oil after four years

The report also shows that two official members of the European Union also imported Iranian oil in 2024 despite the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Bulgaria, an EU member imported 314 metric tons of oil or oil products from Iran in the first three months of 2024, marking a 113% increase compared to 147 metric tons of imports in last year’s corresponding period, according to the report.

Poland, another EU member, received a 19-ton cargo of Iranian oil or oil product in March 2024.

Although the oil imports by the EU members are not significant, they indicate that the sanctions on Iran have imposed pressure on the energy sector of the European Union so that they are ignoring the sanctions.

