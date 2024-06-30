Iranian parliament finalizes makeup of specialized commissions

On May 30, the process of verifying the credentials of the representatives of the 12th Majlis was completed, paving the way for the election of representatives into the specialized commissions of the parliament.

According to a report from IRNA's parliamentary correspondent, the results of the commission elections were announced on Sunday.

Ebrahim Azizi was elected as the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. Abbas Moghtadaei and Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian will serve as the first and second vice presidents of this influential committee, with Ebrahim Rezaei as its spokesman.

The Education, Research and Technology Commission will be headed by Alireza Monadi Sefidan, while the Economic Commission will be chaired by Seyyed Shams al-Din Hosseini. Mousa Ahmadi will preside over the Energy Commission.

Gholamreza Tajgardoun was elected to lead the Plan, Budget and Accounting Commission and Hosseinali Shahriari will be the chair of the Health and Medical Commission. Mohammad Saleh Jokar will be the new chairman of the Internal Regulation Commission. The Industries and Mines Commission will be led by Reza Alinejad.

Mohammad Javad Askari will be the president of the Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Environment Commission.

The Cultural and Judicial commissions are yet to hold meetings to determine their composition, and members of the Social Commission obstructed the session to choose its chairman and board.

The 12th Parliament held its first session on May 27 following the first round of parliamentary elections on March 1 and the second round on May 10.

