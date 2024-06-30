Jun 30, 2024, 11:25 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85524761
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian, Russian universities to expand ties

Jun 30, 2024, 11:25 AM
News ID: 85524761
Iranian, Russian universities to expand ties

Tehran, IRNA — Iran's Amirkabir University of Technology and Russia's Synergy University have agreed to further expand relations in the field of education.

A delegation from Russia paid a visit to Amirkabir University of Technology to expand scientific and industrial cooperation.

During the meeting between the officials of the Iranian and Russian universities, the two sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation in holding joint courses in business management.

According to the agreement, the universities agreed to exchange students and professors during the academic years. 

As per the agreement, Iranian and Russian sides could hold courses in business management, robotics and artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and technology, information technology, and certain interdisciplinary fields.

Amirkabir University of Technology is among the oldest and most prestigious technical and engineering institutes in Iran.

The university has continuously offered distinguished services and contributed to numerous educational and research projects.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .