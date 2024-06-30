Iranian, Russian universities to expand ties

A delegation from Russia paid a visit to Amirkabir University of Technology to expand scientific and industrial cooperation.

During the meeting between the officials of the Iranian and Russian universities, the two sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation in holding joint courses in business management.

According to the agreement, the universities agreed to exchange students and professors during the academic years.

As per the agreement, Iranian and Russian sides could hold courses in business management, robotics and artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and technology, information technology, and certain interdisciplinary fields.

Amirkabir University of Technology is among the oldest and most prestigious technical and engineering institutes in Iran.

The university has continuously offered distinguished services and contributed to numerous educational and research projects.

