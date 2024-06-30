Envoy: Complex situation in Afghanistan, region requires comprehensive talks

In a message on his X account early on Saturday, Kazemi Qomi, who had left for Qatar to attend the 3rd Doha meeting, said that he is to clarify positions, convey Tehran’s concerns about Afghanistan, and explain the humanitarian policies of Iran about foreign nationals in the country to the officials of the United Nations and the countries participating in the meeting.

He expressed hope that the upcoming negotiations will lead to the alleviation of the suffering of the people of Afghanistan and bring about peace, stability, security, sustainable development, and a government based on people’s will and without foreign interference and domination.

