Iran’s university awards honorary PhD to Iraqi minister of science

The ceremony was held on Saturday evening in the presence of Assistant and Advisor to the Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, President of Imam Hossein University General Mohammad Reza Hassani Ahangar, and a group of faculty members and professors of the Iranian university.

Ahangar appreciated Al-Aboudi for his efforts in increasing the number of exchange students between the two countries and promoting joint scientific activities.

On Saturday, the Iraqi minister announced that 100,000 Iraqi students are studying in Iran, a figure unmatched by any other country.

Al-Aboudi made the remarks in a ceremony at the Imam Hossein University in Tehran on Saturday.

The Iraqi minister further noted that Iran and Iraq are in discussions to establish the first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) college at the University of Baghdad.

He also said that Baghdad plans to deepen cooperation with Iran in the educational sphere, which includes establishing a medical school in the holy city of Karbala and a university in Najaf city.

4208**9417