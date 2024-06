The trilateral basketball tournament will take place from July 6 to 8, 2024, at Mahmoud Mashhoun Basketball Hall of the Azadi Sports Complex in western Tehran.

The schedule for the matches is as follows:

July 6, 17:00: Iran vs. Russia

July 7, 17:00: Iran vs. Türkiye

July 8, 17:00: Russia vs. Türkiye

6125**9417