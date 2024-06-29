Austrians hold pro-Palestine demo in Vienna

According to IRNA, the protesters on Saturday renewed their solidarity with the oppressed people in Gaza, held Palestinian flags and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the blockaded territory.

Western countries have seen massive demonstrations in support of Palestinians and in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s bloodshed in Gaza in the past months.

People in Vienna have also organized several protests, echoing global calls of "Hands Off Gaza", and an immediate and lasting ceasefire there.

During a recent protest rally, Austrians condemned their government's support for Israel and its genocide in the Gaza Strip and highlighted “Austria's complicity” in the ongoing Israeli war.

Last month, police a pro-Palestinian protest camp in front of the Vienna University of Technology, shortly after it was set up by activists and blocked an intersection in defiance of a ban to protest Israel's war and bloodshed in Gaza.

After about 9 months have passed since the Zionist regime invaded Gaza, the relentless bombardment continues despite growing calls for a halt to attacks.

During this period, however, the Zionist regime has not achieved anything other than committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by massacring innocent civilians and turning Gaza into the rubble.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that the number of people killed in Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 now stands at 37,834, mostly women and children.

