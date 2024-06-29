100,000 Iraqi students studying in Iran: Minister

Al-Aboudi made the remarks on Saturday during a ceremony at the Imam Hossein Comprehensive University in Tehran, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

Furthermore, the Iraqi minister revealed that Iraq and Iran are in discussions to establish the first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) college at the University of Baghdad.

Al-Aboudi acknowledged the setbacks in the education sector in Iraq during the 1960s and 1970s due to "futile policies and existing sanctions". However, he emphasized that Iraq has a pool of eminent scholars and scientists who can tackle the country's challenges.

"A nation with a history can achieve great things," the minister added.

Al-Aboudi said Iraq plans to deepen its educational cooperation with Iran. This partnership includes establishing a medical school in the holy city of Karbala and a university in Najaf, he added.

