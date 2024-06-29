Iran’s domestic wheat purchase at over 5.6 million tons since April

Sohrab Sohrabi told IRNA's economic correspondent on Saturday that the figure is 450,000 tons (8%) more than that of last year’s corresponding period when the government purchases stood at 5.125 million tons.

He added that the government has so far paid over $692 million to the farmers which is nearly half of the sum that has to be paid.

The southwestern province of Khuzestan has been the number one province in the supply of wheat with 1.6 million tons of supply, followed by the provinces of Golestan, Fars and Ilam which ranked second to fourth, respectively, the official said.

It is estimated that between 14.5 and 15.5 million tons of wheat will be harvested from both irrigated and rainfed fields by the end of the crop year which will totally meet the domestic needs.

9341**2050