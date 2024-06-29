'US presence in any Israeli war on Lebanon will draw in other countries'

Mounir Shehadeh told Al-Ahed News in an interview that the Israeli regime is well aware that the Lebanese resistance has a massive missile arsenal at its disposal, the military expert added.

Israeli officials have threatened Lebanon and its resistance movement, Hezbollah, with an "all-out war" in recent weeks as tensions continue to rise with the two sides exchanging fire across the border on a daily basis.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said his movement is ready for any scenario and that no place in the Israeli occupied territories will be spared in case of an invasion.

In the latest development on Saturday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Israeli military's spying equipment in northern occupied territories.

Israeli media also reported that a fire broke out in the Upper Galilee region as a result of missile attacks from Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said that his country was now in a state of war amid continued Israeli aggression. He pointed out that many Lebanese soldiers and civilians have already been killed and many border villages have been destroyed.

He asserted that the Lebanese army is totally behind the country in the event of any new war.

Mikati further noted that Lebanon seeks peace and that the Israeli regime must stop its aggression against his country and the Gaza Strip.

