Int’l, Zionist organizations warn about upshots of new settlement-building

According to Russia Elium, the OIC strongly opposed the new Zionist regime’s act of legitimizing five settlement areas in the West Bank, including the plan to build thousands of new housing units.

The OIC also condemned the taxation of churches, their affiliated centers, and their properties in occupied Quds, as well as the continuation of the Palestinian taxes, warning that it is in line with the continuation of the Zionist regime's policy of ethnic cleansing, forced displacement and genocide against the Palestinian people.

All actions and decisions taken by the Zionist occupiers are illegal and aimed at consolidating its colonial domination in the Palestinian territories and are void under international law and UN Security Council resolutions, especially 2016 Resolution No. 2334.

The Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the head of Shin Bet Ronen Bar said the cabinet's decisions on settlement construction have little profit and a lot of international losses and damage for the regime.

At a meeting of the Israeli regime's cabinet on the freezing of the assets of the Palestinian Authority, Bar noted that the sanctions have not prevented the Palestinian Authority from taking action against the Israeli regime.

