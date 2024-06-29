Jun 29, 2024, 1:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85524010
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Thousands of Israeli settlers seeking Canadian visas to flee: Report

Jun 29, 2024, 1:27 PM
News ID: 85524010
Thousands of Israeli settlers seeking Canadian visas to flee: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Thousands of Israeli settlers are reportedly seeking Canadian visas to escape from the occupied Palestinian territories due to the ongoing war.

According to Israeli news outlet Walla, thousands of Israelis are seeking to use the so-called “Humanitarian visa” that Canada gives to the residents of the occupied Palestinian territories after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Reports show that a large group of Israelis have submitted their requests to Canada and the Israeli cabinet, Walla said.

The Times of Israel recently reported that some 550,000 Israelis had left the occupied territories since Oct. 7.

More than half a million Israelis left the occupied territories and did not return during the first six months of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.

6125**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .