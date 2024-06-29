Thousands of Israeli settlers seeking Canadian visas to flee: Report

According to Israeli news outlet Walla, thousands of Israelis are seeking to use the so-called “Humanitarian visa” that Canada gives to the residents of the occupied Palestinian territories after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Reports show that a large group of Israelis have submitted their requests to Canada and the Israeli cabinet, Walla said.

The Times of Israel recently reported that some 550,000 Israelis had left the occupied territories since Oct. 7.

More than half a million Israelis left the occupied territories and did not return during the first six months of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.

6125**4354