Terrorists kill 2 police forces in southeastern Iran

According to the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center, Border Guard Sergeant First Class Ebrahim Marmazi and Private Farhad Jalil were martyred in an attack by armed terrorists on their vehicle, while carrying a ballot box in the Jakigur County of the province.

The armed men cowardly opened fire on the vehicle of the law enforcement forces from several directions, the center declared.

As a result of the resilience of the police officers, the ballot box was protected, but five law enforcement personnel were injured, who were transferred to a medical center. However, the two mentioned personnel were martyred, according to the statement.

