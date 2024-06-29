Saudi Arabia's agreement to host Iranian elections shows depth of ties: Envoy

Enayati stated on Saturday that Saudi Arabia had accommodated Iran’s request to facilitate voting for Iranian Hajj pilgrims during the 14th presidential elections on Friday.

He expressed satisfaction with the voting process for Iran’s 14th presidential election in polling stations in Saudi Arabia, adding that the voting was successfully held.

On Friday at 08:00 local time, the 14th presidential election – early presidential election – kicked off in Iran, and a sum of 61,452,321 voters were eligible to vote in the 14th presidential election.

The remaining candidates in the race include Saeed Jalili, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

Seesawing results released early Saturday that the contest is between Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili.

6125**9417