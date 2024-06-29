Over 27,000 US-made missiles, bombs poured on Gaza residents

According to Reuters, two informed US officials said that since October 7, 2023, the United States has sent at least 14,000 Mark-84 bombs weighing 500 pounds, 3,000 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-busting bombs, 2,600 air-to-ground other bombs, plus different ammunition and bombs to the Zionist regime, according to Reuters.

The statistics of arms shipments indicate that there has been no significant reduction in US military support for the Zionist regime, despite international condemnations and pressure of public opinion.

Tom Karako, a senior fellow with the International Security Program, said that the list indicates the significant level of US support for Tel Aviv.

The US Department of Defense had publicly declared that it had sent more than 50,000 M795 155mm projectiles to the Israeli regime since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which are large shells used in howitzer systems.

The Pentagon has also dispatched 30,000 M4 detonators used for howitzers, as well as thousands of artillery and tank shells.

The Democratic administration of Joe Biden feels that it does not need to notify Congress of other military aid if it is less than a certain quantity, however, the US media outlets have reported the sale of other military equipment to the regime, including kits for converting ordinary bombs into guided ones with a navigation system.

