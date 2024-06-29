Envoy to UK hails expats’ participation in Iran’s 14th presidential election

Iran’s chargé d'affaires to London Ali Matinfar told IRNA late on Friday that participation in some polling stations was beyond expectation.

The police of the UK on Friday detained five anti-Revolution elements who attempted to disrupt the voting process, the official added.

The voting time of the 14th presidential election in the UK was extended until 8 p.m. local time.

Iranians headed to the polls at five polling stations in London on June 28.

Other stations in Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow had been set up for the Iranian nationals in the UK to cast their votes.

As many as 58,640 polling stations in Iran and 344 others abroad have been set up for the 14th presidential election.

Over 61 million Iranians were eligible to vote in the election. Initial results are expected to be announced today by the Ministry of Interior.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani dropped their candidacy a few days before the elections.

Saeed Jalili, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf, Massoud Pezeshkian, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi have remained in the race.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote at a polling station in Tehran just as the voting started.

On May 19, 2024, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and several other officials crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, both located in northwestern Iran, and the Iranian president and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred.

