Jun 28, 2024, 9:51 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85523460
T T
0 Persons

Tags

7 in 10 Canadians say they feel the country is ‘broken’: Poll

Jun 28, 2024, 9:51 PM
News ID: 85523460
7 in 10 Canadians say they feel the country is ‘broken’: Poll

About one third of Canadians are less likely to feel proud of their Canadian identity compared to five years ago, according to an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News.

The survey also reveals that seven out of 10 Canadians agree with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's statement that Canada is "broken", Yahoo news reported.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .