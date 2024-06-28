Prophet of Islam advised followers to be tolerant

The Prophet of Islam,
The Prophet of Islam, may God have mercy on him, always advised people to be tolerant. The perfection of wisdom, after believing in God, is to be tolerant toward people, on thencondition that the truth is not abandoned. Tuhuf al-Uqul, p. 42
