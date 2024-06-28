Jun 28, 2024, 10:30 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85522493
T T
0 Persons

Prophet of Islam advised followers to be tolerant

Jun 28, 2024, 10:30 AM
News ID: 85522493
Prophet of Islam advised followers to be tolerant

The Prophet of Islam, may God have mercy on him, always advised people to be tolerant. The perfection of wisdom, after believing in God, is to be tolerant toward people, on thencondition that the truth is not abandoned. Tuhuf al-Uqul, p. 42

The Prophet of Islam,
may God have mercy on him, said: 

The perfection of wisdom, 
after believing in God, is to
be tolerant toward people, 
on thencondition that the 
truth is not abandoned.

Tuhuf al-Uqul, p. 42

0 Persons

Your Comment

You are replying to: .