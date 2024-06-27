Jun 28, 2024, 12:45 AM
Al-Houthi: US continues to arm the Zionists; new ships will be targeted

Al-Houthi: US continues to arm the Zionists; new ships will be targeted

Tehran, IRNA - While criticizing the lack of sufficient coverage of the sufferings of the Palestinian people, especially the hunger of the Palestinians, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah announced the extensive support of the United States for the Zionist enemy.

According to al-Masira, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah, said: "There is a lack of media coverage related to the sufferings of the Palestinian people regarding hunger and exposing the crimes of the Zionist enemy and its partners."

He emphasized the need for effective media mobilization by the Arab countries, as well as extensive diplomatic and political movements in this field, and said, "Media support for the Palestinian nation should be provided and America and its floating dock that dismantled it should be disgraced."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah stressed that the suffering of the wounded in Gaza continues and 25,000 wounded need treatment.

By besieging Gaza, the Zionist enemy prevents the wounded from leaving for treatment and has closed all crossings, he further said.

