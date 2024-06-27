Jun 27, 2024, 1:57 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85521688
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage

Jun 27, 2024, 1:57 PM
News ID: 85521688
Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage

Shahr-e Rey, IRNA – A ceremony was held at the Abdolazim Shrine in south of Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the fortieth day of martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Top Iranian officials, including Mohammad Mokhber, who deputizes for President Raisi, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and a number of military commanders and cabinet members were present in the commemoration ceremony.

Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage
Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage

The participants, at the ceremony, paid respect to the martyrs.
Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage

Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran.

1483**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .