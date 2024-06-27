Ceremony held in southern Tehran to mourn for Martyr Raisi, his entourage

Top Iranian officials, including Mohammad Mokhber, who deputizes for President Raisi, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and a number of military commanders and cabinet members were present in the commemoration ceremony.





The participants, at the ceremony, paid respect to the martyrs.



Ebrahim Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after the helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

Raisi was buried at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims – in northeast Iran.

