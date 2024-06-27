Iran condemns attempted coup in Bolivia

Nasser Kanaani said the Islamic Republic of Iran denounces the coup against the bases of democracy, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Iran also censures aggression against the democratic bodies in Bolivia and the legitimate government of that country, Kanaani noted.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates return of order and law in Bolivia and the return of power to the Bolivian legitimate government.

A senior state official in Bolivia had already announced that a coup was being made in the country as the official referred to a movement of the country’s army forces around the streets ended to the presidential palace.

Also, the local sources reported on Wednesday that a coup attempt was made in Bolivia, then it failed after the Bolivian president changed the army commander of the country.

