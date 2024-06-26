Mokhber: Iran-Russia strategic ties are unchangeable

Mokhber made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mokhber considered the signing of a joint memorandum regarding the transfer of gas from Russia to Iran as a major step towards deepening the relations between the two countries and an effective measure in the direction of the economic development of the region.

"The implementation of this plan will provide not only the economic interests of the two countries, but also the interests of the entire region," Iran's acting president said.

Mokhber further expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and called the strategic relations unchangeable and stressed the importance of Tehran-Moscow negotiations and common views on regional issues.

He expressed hope that the efforts of the two countries to stabilize the region would achieve the desired results.

Mokhber also condemned the recent terrorist incident in Dagestan and expressed his sympathy with the Russian government and people and the families of the victims of this crime.

In this telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the strategic joint memorandum of gas transmission between the two countries.

He regarded this agreement to be a great event in the direction of securing the interests of the two countries and strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the regional and international markets.

The Russian president called the increase in the level of trade exchanges between the two countries satisfactory and the exchange of diplomatic delegations as the best option to lay the groundwork for the development of relations.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that bilateral cooperation with this country does not remain on paper and reaches the stage of implementation, Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation for the efforts and seriousness of the late President Raisi's government to develop and implement the agreements between the two countries and for the Iranian nation in the elections.

