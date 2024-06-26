Jun 26, 2024, 6:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85521016
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Niger

Jun 26, 2024, 6:56 PM
News ID: 85521016
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Niger

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani expressed his condolences to the government and the nation of Niger on the killing and wounding of a group of soldiers and civilians in a terrorist attack in that country.

While expressing his deep regret for the terrorist attack on Tuesday in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which led to the death and wounding of a number of soldiers and civilians, Kanaani expressed his condolences to the government and the Muslim nation of Niger, especially the families of the victims of this painful incident, and expressed his sympathy with them. 

Kanani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers terrorism a serious threat to human society and international security and emphasizes the need for cooperation and all-round efforts of the international community to deal with this common threat.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .