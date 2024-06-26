Iran condemns terrorist attack in Niger

While expressing his deep regret for the terrorist attack on Tuesday in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which led to the death and wounding of a number of soldiers and civilians, Kanaani expressed his condolences to the government and the Muslim nation of Niger, especially the families of the victims of this painful incident, and expressed his sympathy with them.

Kanani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers terrorism a serious threat to human society and international security and emphasizes the need for cooperation and all-round efforts of the international community to deal with this common threat.

