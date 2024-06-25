'High election turnout guarantees Iran’s power in region, world'

In a Farsi post on his X account on Tuesday, Kanaani described the election in Iran as the manifestation of religious democracy.

He emphasized that the high participation of Iranians in the elections, along with their effective and decisive role in managing the country, will boost national power in advancing foreign policy goals.

Many prominent and well-known foreign media reporters have arrived in Iran to cover the presidential elections, aiming to observe and report on the significance of this important political event, as well as the level of participation and the role of the Iranian great, insightful, and history-making nation in the upcoming presidential elections, he noted.

He highlighted the visit of 180 foreign journalists to cover the elections, showcasing Iran's importance and role in the regional and international arena, as well as the impact of the presidential election on domestic and foreign policy.

Kanaani concluded his message by stating, "Undoubtedly, the pride of dear Iran is the common aspiration of all Iranians, and Iranians living abroad will once again show their great love for dear Iran with their enthusiastic participation in this election."

3266**2050